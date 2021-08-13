LOAN WATCH: Assist for Panter as Dundee B suffer Trophy defeat

Town defender Corey Panter

Corey Panter grabbed an assist for for Dundee' s 'B' side as they were knocked out of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a 2-1 defeat to League One Peterhead at Station Park on Wednesday.

The Luton defender was named as one of the two overaged players permitted in the tournament for ‘B’ teams, as the visitors looked lively early on, Ian Lawlor pushing Hamish Ritchie's attempt over the bar.

However, Dundee came into the more game and their pressure counted on 35 minutes when Lyall Cameron’s corner was met at the front post by Panter whose goalbound flick was turned into the net by Callum Lamb.

The lead was short-lived as Niah Payne drilled home two minutes later, while after the break, the same player intercepted a pass and advanced before firing into the top corner with 20 to go to win the tie.