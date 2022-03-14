LOAN WATCH: Bantams boss Hughes impressed with Pereira as Town attacker finally makes Bradford debut in Forest Green victory

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Hatters attacker Dion Pereira finally made his Bradford City debut during the 2-0 victory at League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had moved to the Utilita Energy Stadium in early January, but had been kept out for two months due to injury, making the bench last week, although was handed a first start for the Bantams and in the Football League as well at the weekend.

After a goalless first half, Pereira went close when going through, firing narrowly wide of the post.

He was then replaced on 63 minutes, as the Bantams led 60 seconds later, Callum Cooke's effort going in via a slight deflection.

Andy Cook made sure of victory late on, passing into the empty net as goalkeeper Luke McGee had gone forward for a corner, Hughes picking up his first victory at Bradford boss.

Speaking to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus about Pereira, Hughes said: "I’ve watched him in training for the last couple of weeks and he’s really impressed me.

“I think you saw glimpses of his ability in terms of receiving the ball and taking people on.

“He’s not played for a while so that’s why we took him off after 60 (minutes). I was concerned he might re-injure himself.

“But he kept going, a good 60 minutes is a base for him and he’ll get more game-time from now to the end of the season.”

Attacker Elliot Lee played 90 minutes as Charlton lost 2-1 at Accrington Stanley in League One.

The Hatters loanee forced Toby Savin into an excellent diving stop early on, before the Addicks went ahead on 18 minutes, ex-Luton striker Jayden Stockley scoring from the penalty spot.

However, Stanley were level quickly, Rosaire Longelo finding the net following a goalmouth scramble, with Tommy Leigh making it 2-1 to Accrington before the break.

After the break, the hosts were reduced to 10 men, Leigh sent off on 63 minutes, but Charlton couldn't capitalise, falling to a sixth league defeat in seven.

Glen Rea wasn't involved as Wigan drew 1-1 at fellow promotion-chasers MK Dons.

Town midfielder Sam Beckwith started as Maidenhead fell to cruel 1-0 defeat at Woking in the National League, Nicke Kabamba scoring a stoppage time winner for the Cards.

Casey Pettit had 90 minutes for Lewes as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Haringey Borough in their Isthmian League Premier Division clash

Ollie Tanner had put the visitors ahead, before Scott Mitchell levelled for Borough.

It was Mitchell who helped Lewes go back in front, putting through his own goal, but late on, Samuel Owusu equalised.

Full back Avan Jones started as St Albans City lost 1-0 at home to Concord Rangers in National League South, although Jake Peck didn't play for the visitors.

The Town defender went close early in the second half, as he was denied by a good challenge from Aaron Pollock.

Jones had another attempt on the hour mark, firing over the bar, but Concord took the points with 11 minutes to go, Danny Green heading home.

Matt Moloney wasn't involved as Billericay Town held Tonbridge Angels to a 0-0 draw.