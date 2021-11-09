LOAN WATCH: Beckwith starts for Magpies in 11-goal FA Cup thriller while Moloney nets two in overdue Canaries win

Hatters midfielder Sam Beckwith

Luton midfielder Sam Beckwith started for Maidenhead United as they lost an astonishing 11-goal FA Cup first round tie to Halifax on Saturday, beaten 7-4 at the Shay Stadium.

The hosts went ahead on 10 minutes through Tyrell Warren, before Josh Kelly levelled shortly afterwards.

It was 2-1 when Matt Warburton found the net, but Emile Acquah restored parity once more on 21 minutes to make it 2-2.

The goals kept on coming as Kian Spence and Billy Waters were on target, although Acquah found the net on the stroke of half-time as the Magpies trailed 4-3.

After the break, Jordan Slew notched a fifth, with Waters making it 6-3 just before the hour mark.

Kelly pulled one back, but Elliot Newby completed the scoring on 72 minutes as United tumbled out of the competition.

Elliot Lee started as Charlton Athletic eventually proved too strong for National League South side Havant & Waterlooville in their first round tie.

It took the Addicks 72 minutes to break down their opponents, but once they did through Josh Davison’s header, the goals flowed.

Lee was tripped in the box for a penalty four minutes later, with ex-Luton loanee Jayden Stockly converted, while he then crashed against the bar, Stockley turning the loose ball over the line moments later, Mason Burstow adding a fourth.

Town defender Matthew Moloney scored twice as Hitchin Town climbed off the bottom of the Southern League Division One Central with a fine 4-1 win over Leiston Town on Monday night.

The centre half, playing in a more forward role, opened the scoring on nine minutes, slotting his low shot past the keeper.

Ex- Luton youngster Callum Stead then made it 2-0 as Leiston pulled one back before half time.

After the break Moloney had his second, firing into the top corner, as Lewis Barker added the fourth with 20 minutes left to seal a first win in almost two months.

On Saturday Moloney had come up against fellow Luton tea-mate Ben Stevens as Hitchin earned a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade Town.

Midfielder Jake Peck was a late substitute as Concord Rangers defeated Dartford 1-0 at home on Tuesday night.