LOAN WATCH: Clean sheets for Macey and Isted as Lawless makes Boro debut

Town keeper Matt Macey returned from illness to keep his third clean sheet in five games as Portsmouth drew 0-0 at Lincoln City in League One on Saturday.

Following a first half in which there weren’t any shots on target, the visitors, who had former Hatters Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Piggott on the pitch after the break, saw Dane Scarlett’s goal ruled out for offside.

In the closing stages, Colby Bishop forced Carl Rushworth into a good stop, before Macey ensured Pompey left with a point, saving from Charles Vernam twice late on.

Matt Macey organises the Portsmouth defence

Fellow keeper Harry Isted kept his second clean sheet in three matches as Barnsley hammered Cheltenham 4-0 in League One.

James Norwood, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips were on target in the first half, while after the break Jordan Williams completed the scoring with 15 minutes to go.

Late on, Isted saved well from Ryan Broom, as the Tykes made it five wins from six games.

Carlos Mendes Gomes started as Fleetwood Town drew 0-0 at Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The winger had a chance on the hour mark, his effort from range saved, before making way soon after the Cod Army picked up a valuable point.

John McAtee began as Grimsby Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Northampton in League Two.

The hosts took the lead in the first half when Will Hoskins scored, while after the break, McAtee fired just over from distance, having another attempt miss the target by inches.

The Mariners were level on 74 minutes, Luke Waterfall heading home, as they went on to win it in stoppage time, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon finding the net.

Dion Pereira wasn’t used as Bradford City lost 1-0 at home to Barrow, while Josh Neufville didn’t play in Sutton’s 2-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

Midfielder Conor Lawless made his debut for Farnborough in their 2-0 National League South defeat at Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

The 21-year-old came on just after the hour mark when the visitors were trailing 1-0, before they soon fell 2-0 behind.

Assistant manager Leigh Dynan said of Lawless’ cameo: “He came on, he didn't do anything wrong, he was tenacious, what we like in the middle of the park.

"He was on the front foot, brave, looked good on the ball as well.

"Hopefully he can progress and try to get hold of a starting place in the team moving forward.”

Josh Williams started as Hemel Hempstead Town lost 3-0 at Hungerford Town in National League South, while Tyrelle Newton scored as Cheshunt drew 4-4 at Chippenham Town.

The midfielder scored after just six minutes, before Zack Newton soon doubled the lead.

Chippenham hit back through Joe Hanks’ brace, before Lewis Hobbs put the visitors back in front, only for Hanks to complete his hat-trick.

After the break, Ken Charles scored for Cheshunt in the 69th minute, the hosts earning a point with a 90th minute penalty from Matt McLure.

Daniel Idiakhoa was named man of the match and Josh Allen came off the bench as Hitchin drew 1-1 at home to Nuneaton Borough in the Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

It was the same on Monday night too, Idiakhoa starting and Allen coming on in a 1-1 draw with Barwell.