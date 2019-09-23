LOAN WATCH: Daniels makes his Rovers debut in Posh victory

Luton defender Donervon Daniels made his Doncaster Rovers debut as a late substitute during the 2-0 home win over Peterborough United in League One on Saturday.

The hosts were 2-0 up at the break after goals from James Coppinger (30) and Kieran Sadlier (39) put them in front against former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson’s in-form Posh side.

They held that advantage throughout the second period, with Daniels introduced after 87 minutes for Coppinger.

Striker Jake Jervis wasn't involved as Salford City went down to a 4-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra in League Two.

Josh Neufville came off the bench as Solihull Moors slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Yeovil Town in the National League.

The visitors led just before the hour mark, when ex-Hatter Luke Wilkinson was on target from a corner.

Neufville came on for the final 11 minutes, only to see Wilkinson star for the Glovers, as with keeper Liam O'Brien injured and all three subs used, the centre back went in goal, making a flying save to deny Danny Wright at the death.

Harry Isted was cup-tied for Oxford City's 7-0 FA Cup win over North Leigh, as former Luton stopper Craig King played through an injury to keep his first clean sheet of the season.