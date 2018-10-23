LOAN WATCH: Gambin starts while Jervis' long wait for a goal goes on

Hatters midfielder Luke Gambin played 73 minutes as Crawley Town won 4-1 at home against Newport County in League Two on Saturday.

The winger started as Joe Maguire put the hosts in front after just a minute, Jamille Matt levelling for Newport moments before the hour mark.

However, Filipe Morais' penalty on 64 minutes, plus goals from former Luton loanee Ollie Palmer (72) and Ashley Nathaniel-George (79) saw the hosts come through with ex-Hatter Fraser Franks sent off for County after a bad challenge on Nathaniel-George late on.

Striker Jake Jervis' long wait for a goal will reach over 10 months after he failed to find the net for AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The forward played 90 minutes of the 2-0 League One defeat at Blackpool, with Curtis Tilt (7) and Marc Bola (84) on target.

His last strike came in a 4-1 win for Plymouth over Oldham on December 23, 2017, as he has played 25 games in that time for Argyle, Luton and now the Dons.

Defender Akin Famewo was an unused sub as Grimsby made it seven points out of nine with a 0-0 draw against Exeter in League Two.