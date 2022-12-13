LOAN WATCH: Hatters attacker Mendes Gomes returns as Fleetwood defeat MK Dons
Neufville also starts in Sutton victory
Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes returned from injury to help Fleetwood Town earn a late 2-1 victory at MK Dons in League One on Saturday.
The 24-year-old had gone off in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers last month, but was back in the starting line-up at Stadium MK, going close to an opener, seeing an attempt flash over the bar.
After the break, the hosts took the lead on 52 minutes, when captain Warren O’Hora found the back of the net from close range.
Fleetwood levelled though, as 18 minutes from time, Carl Johnston curled home to make it 1-1.
Mendes Gomes made way late on, as the Cods won it at the death, Dan Batty thrashing a brilliant strike into the top corner.
Josh Neufville started as Sutton United defeated Colchester United 1-0 in League Two.
The hosts went close in the first period, eventually scoring what was the only goal on the stroke of half time, Neufville involved in the build-up as Rob Milsom was fouled in the area by Ossam Ashley, the visiting player sent off.
Milsom dusted himself down to score the penalty, while after the break, visiting keeoer Kieran O’Hara made some excellent stops to prevent the hosts returning a larger victory.
Elliot Thorpe didn't feature as Burton Albion drew 1-1 with Derby County in League One, ex-Hatter James Collins scoring for the Rams.