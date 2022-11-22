LOAN WATCH: Hatters attacker Mendes Gomes scores again before going off injured for Fleetwood in late Bolton defeat

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored for Fleetwood Town against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes scored once again but then went off injured as Fleetwood Town were beaten by a stoppage time goal in their 2-1 League One home defeat against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock with a terrific strike on 16 minutes, turning just outside the box and then drilling into the far corner, for what was his sixth goal in nine games.

After the break, the Town winger set up Josh Earl to fire narrowly side, before he then had to go off on the hour mark.

With time running out, Conor Bradley and Oladapo Afolayan were both on target to steal the victory for the Trotters, as speaking to the club’s official website, Cod Army boss Scott Brown said: “We missed Carlos when he went off; he had a bit of composure, but he went off with an injury.

“It was one of those decisions that were forced as I wouldn’t have taken him off otherwise.

"We’re hoping it’s not too serious, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“I thought the lads did well in the first 85 minutes, but the last ten minutes were very sloppy.

Advertisement

"Not understanding the game plan at times and losing men in the box was a bit disappointing, it was individual errors that cost us.”

Afterwards, Mendes Gomes tweeted: “Very unfortunate to come out the game empty handed but we will keep working hard. #CodArmy.”

Elliot Thorpe wasn't used as Burton Albion drew 2-2 against Plymouth Albion.

Luton striker John McAtee missed a penalty as Grimsby Town drew 1-1 against Stevenage at Blundell Park.

Advertisement

Making his first start since the opening day of the season following a shoulder injury, the forward had a glorious chance on 33 minutes when Harry Clifton was fouled by Taye Ashby-Hammond, the keeper able to save his weak spot-kick.

After the break, Boro took the lead on 79 minutes when Jake Reeves steered home, but the Mariners grabbed an equaliser in added time, Maher getting the final touch to earn a point and stave off a fourth straight defeat.

Tweeting afterwards, McAtee said: “Hold my hands up for the pen, not good enough!

"The boys showed great character in the end, thought we deserved more but something to build on!”

Advertisement

Town forward Josh Neufville played 90 minutes as Sutton United ended a four game winless run in League Two by beating struggling Rochdale 1-0 at home.

The U’s took the lead on 38 minutes, Will Randall’s corner flying over keeper Richard O’Donnell and into the net.

After the break, the woodwork frustrated Sutton, Rob Milsom nodding against the post, but United had done enough to record a first home win since September 17.

Attacker Dion Pereira came on for the final 11 minutes as Bradford City suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Northampton Town in League Two.

Advertisement

By the time the Luton winger was introduced, the hosts were trailing 3-0 with Mitch Pinnock (29), Shaun McWilliams (31) and Sam Sherring (59) on target.

A stoppage time penalty from Andy Cook gave the Bantams a consolation.

Young Luton forward Tobias Braney scored in his second successive game as Chesham won 3-2 at Gosport Borough in their Southern League Premier Division clash.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead on the hour mark when Brett Williams taps in, but Chesham were only behind for two minutes, Ken Feyi on target.

Advertisement

Braney then had his second in as many games with a marvellous strike on 82 minutes, firing a brilliant effort into the top corner with 82 gone.