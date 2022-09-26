LOAN WATCH: Hatters attacker Neufville on target for Sutton as Muskwe faces former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona star Fabregas

Town attacker Josh Neufville in action for Sutton United

Luton attacker Josh Neufville scored his second goal for Sutton United in a losing cause at the weekend as they conceded twice in the final 10 minutes to go down 2-1 at home to Salford City in League Two.

The visitors might have led in the first period, ex-Hatter Luke Bolton crossing for Callum Hendry to fire straight at Lewis Ward.

Will Randall sent in two dangerous free kicks, before he was replaced at the break by Enzio Boldewijn.

The winger was the architect of Sutton’s opener on 62 minutes, sending in a deep cross from the left as Neufville stole round the back of the defence to volley into the net.

However, six minutes later, United’s Donovan Wilson was sent off for a straight red after an off the ball incident and the visitors took full advantage with two goals in the final 10 minutes, Matthew Lund (80) and Ryan Watson (87) finding the net.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “It was a really good goal, a great ball in, winger to winger, coming in at the far post and scoring.

"I was really pleased, we were fully in control, but the sending off kills the game.”

Dion Pereira played for an hour as Bradford City drew 2-2 at home to AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

The forward came back into the side after missing the midweek win over Stevenage, and was a big factor in the opening goal on four minutes, brought down 20 yards from goal, Scott Banks hammering the resulting free-kick into the net.

After the break, the visitors levelled when Harry Pell smashed home, before Pereira was replaced.

Ethan Chislett then fired in a set-piece of his own for the Dons on 76 minutes, but Mark Hughes’ side rescued a point thanks to Vadaine Oliver’s stoppage time header.

Striker Aribim Pepple came off the bench as Grimsby Town were handed their first home defeat of the season in League Two, losing 2-1 to 10-man Swindon Town.

The visitors took the lead through Luke Jephcott on 13 minutes, before Ryan Taylor levelled midway through the first half.

Swindon were in front again just before the break through Ronan Darcy, before the Robins had to play most of the second period a man down, Saidou Khan dismissed for his second yellow card on the hour mark.

With 13 minutes to go, People was introduced as part of a double substitution by boss Paul Hurst and went close to a late equaliser, hooking one attempt over the bar and seeing another header somehow kept out by Solomon Brynn.

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe was an unused substitute as Burton Albion lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town in League One.

The youngster had made his third appearance for the Brewers on Tuesday night, off the bench late on as Burton won 3-2 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Checkatrade Trophy groups stages.

Striker Admiral Muskwe started as Fleetwood Town lost 5-1 to Serie B side Como 1907 in a friendly at the weekend.

The Cod Army had travelled to Italy due to their League One game being postponed due to international commitments, with former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas scoring for the hosts, as did ex-Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone.

Muskwe had came off the bench after an hour in midweek as Fleetwood travelled to Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy.