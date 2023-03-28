LOAN WATCH: Hatters defender Francis-Clarke stars on his Saints debut to make Team of the Week

Luton defender Aidan Francis-Clarke was named in the Vanarama National League South Team of the Week after making his senior debut for St Albans in their 1-0 victory over nine-man Dover Athletic on Saturday.

In front of a crowd of just over 2,000, Francis-Clarke, who despite having only moved to Clarence Road on Thursday, was thrown straight into the starting line-up, as the Saints took an early lead through Mitchell Weiss.

Tyrone Sterling was sent off for the visitors on 15 minutes to give Saints a numerical advantage, as ex-Luton youngster Zane Banton was denied a second by Stuart Nelson.

Another former Hatters academy member Devante Stanley saw his effort hit both post and bar for the hosts, while late on, Dover’s captain Myles Judd picked up a second yellow as Saints won a first home game since February.

Defender Josh Williams scored and was named star man during their National League South 3-0 win over Concord Rangers.

Reece Grant opened the scoring on 26 minutes, as he doubled the advantage early in the second half.

Williams then drove home from the edge of the box just after the hour mark, seeing another attempt well saved by Mitchell Beeney, as he was named star man by the sponsors.

Aidan Francis-Clarke was part of the Hatters' Beds Senior Cup winning side recently - pic: David Horn – Prime Media Images / LTFC

Tweeting afterwards, he said: “Another important 3 points yesterday, 6 big games left, happy to grab another goal #2in2.”

Carlos Mendes Gomes grabbed an assist as Fleetwood Town beat Lincoln City 2-1 in League One.

Former Luton striker Jack Marriott went close for the Cod Army early on, before Mendes Gomes’ corner took a touch off visiting defender Adam Jackson for the opening goal.

Regan Poole got the visitors back into the game on the stroke of half time, as Mendes Gomes was substituted, his side taking the points courtesy of another ex-Hatter, Jayden Stockley’s, header with 15 to go.

Striker John McAtee started as Grimsby Town extended their unbeaten League Two run to five games with a 1-1 draw against Walsall.

The Luton loanee fired over the bar from 20 yards, before having another attempt blocked, as the hosts went ahead on 19 minutes through Brynn Morris’s wonderful 25-yard curler.

McAtee sent an effort straight at Owen Evans, before the second half saw the Saddlers level when ex-Hatters defender Donervon Daniels scored from close range.

A powerful McAtee volley flew narrowly wide, as both sides left Blundell Park with a point.

Defender Avan Jones made his debut as Cheshunt beat Weymouth 1-0 in National League South.

The full back played for an hour, Alfie Cue scoring with four minutes to go as the hosts claimed the points.

Conor Lawless was an unused substitute as Dulwich Hamlet, now managed by former Luton first team coach Hakan Hayrettin, drew 2-2 with Oxford City in National League South.

Striker Tobias Braney started as Chesham United lost out 1-0 at Met Police in their Southern League Premier Central meeting.

The forward was taken off in the second period, with the hosts scoring soon afterwards to win it.

Josh Allen notched the winner and Daniel Idiakhoa played 90 minutes as Hitchin Town beat Stratford Town 1-0 in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Luton forward netted on 27 minutes when Layne Eadie’s long range drive was parried by the keeper, following up well to finish from close range.