LOAN WATCH: Hatters defender targets winning National League North play-offs after signing for Harriers

Town defender Corey Panter

Town defender Corey Panter is aiming for his own play-off challenge this season following a loan move to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers last week.

The 21-year-old joined a side who are currently fourth in the table, and with just one side promoted automatically, Gateshead and Brackley involved in the battle for top spot, the teams finishing second to seventh will fight it out for a place in the National League.

That was the aim for Panter when signing for the club, as he also revealed it was a move that could have gone through earlier in the campaign, telling the official website, he said: “I came here six weeks ago and had a training session, unfortunately I got injured on the first day and that put me out for five to six weeks.

“I came back and I’m back into the mix of things now, just ready to go, feeling fit, ready to push for the play-offs and hopefully get promoted.

"You can’t really write it sometimes.

“I’d been waiting quite a long time to get a good loan move to here, then in the first training session you get injured. It’s a bit unlucky, but sometimes that’s part and parcel of football.

“There’s still loads to get involved in though, even just to be involved in a club like this, and to push for the play-offs and hopefully get promoted.

“For myself that's all you want, get promoted and that's the best thing you can do for the club rally.”

Panter, who spent a frustrating loan spell at Scottish Premier League side Dundee in the first half of the season, had been named in the Harriers’ match-day squad for the trip to Blyth Spartans on Saturday, but didn’t get on during the 1-1 draw.

The visitors took an early lead when ex-Hatter Amari Morgan-Smith bundled over the line from close range.

Spartans, who had former Town midfielder JJ O'Donnell starting, levelled through Toby Lees on the half hour as although Kidderminster had keeper Luke Simpson sent off late on, they held on.

The Luton youngster has been impressed with his first taste of life at Aggborough though, adding: "I've enjoyed it thoroughly, training was a good tempo, quite sharp and that’s what you expect.

“Coming to a team, good group of lads, they all speak to you and help you out, that's all you can really ask for.

“I’ve come here to get a few games, do my best for the club and I’m aiming for promotion, that's the main thing.”

Town attacker Elliot Lee wasn't involved as Charlton beat Shrewsbury 2-0 in League One at the Valley, but Dion Pereira had 90 minutes in Bradford City’s 2-1 League Two victory over Scunthorpe to give manager Mark Hughes his first victory at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Jamie Walker had put the Bantams ahead after just 20 seconds, before Charlie Vernam made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Former Luton forward Lee Angol was denied by keeper Rory Watson, but an error from home stopper Alex Bass saw Rekeil Pyke slide in to pull one back.

Pereira sent a half volley narrowly wide, while after the break, he almost had an assist when teeing up Vernam, who forced Watson into a fine save, but City had done enough for victory.