LOAN WATCH: Hatters duo start as Fleetwood make FA Cup history with QPR victory

Carlos Mendes Gomes on the ball against QPR in the FA Cup at the weekend

Luton Town duo Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes both started for Fleetwood Town as the Cod Army made club history by reaching the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history when defeating Championship side QPR 2-1 on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead through Sam Field on 36 minutes, but Scott Brown’s side weren’t behind for long, Toto Nsiala heading home from a corner.

Muskwe missed a chance to put the hosts ahead before the break, as although Mendes Gomes was replaced on the hour mark, Fleetwood moved ahead moments later when Promise Omochere netted just after the hour mark.

Muskwe was then substituted in the final 10 minutes, as the Cods held on and will now travel to fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the next round.

Striker John McAtee had 90 minutes for Grimsby Town as the Mariners also reached the fourth round by knocking out League One Burton Albion 1-0.

A goalless first half saw McAtee have a shot blocked just after the hour, while he was just beaten a long ball forward by visiting keeper Jordan Amissah.

Moments later, the Mariners made the breakthrough, Harry Clifton’s 20-yard effort deflecting into the net.

McAtee was denied a second by Amissah, as he was replaced late on, with Grimsby holding on to take on the winners of Luton’s trip to Wigan on Tuesday.

Josh Neufville came off the bench as Sutton United made it four League Two games unbeaten with a 2-2 draw at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday,

Ali Smith had put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes, before Josh Hawkes levelled before the break, Kane Hemmings putting Rovers in front after the interval.

Smith then swiftly equalised, before Neufville came on in with 20 minutes to go as the spoils were shared.

Winger Dion Pereira came on in the final seconds as Bradford City lost out 2-1 at home to Rochdale in League Two, Ab Eisa putting the Bantams in front in the first half, Ian Henderson’s double securing the points for the visitors.

Defender Avan Jones had an hour as Welling United were beaten 3-2 at Worthing in their National League South clash on Saturday.

Ollie Pearce and Lewis White scored in the first half as the hosts led 2-0, before White added a second on the hour mark.

The Wings did threaten a fightback, Taylor Maloney scoring a penalty, while Dan Nkrumah pulled another one back, before Taylor Curran was sent off in stoppage time as United were beaten.

Tobias Braney started as Chesham United beat Brackley Town 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South.

Karl Ollyide opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot on 25 minutes before Mickel Platt quickly levelled with a spot-kick of his own.

After the break, Braney was then booked and replaced by Ricardo German as the Generals triumphed with eight minutes to go, Jeanmal Prosper with the winner.

Striker Josh Allen came on in the closing stages as Cray Wanderers drew 1-1 at Canvey Island in the Isthmian Premier League.

Elliot Johnson put the home side in front on 21 minutes, Yahaya Bamba levelling for the Wands in the second period.

