LOAN WATCH: Hatters winger Onyedinma grabs an assist as Millers beat Canaries

Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma played 90 minutes and grabbed an assist as Rotherham United beat Norwich City 2-1 in the Championship on Saturday.

The 26-year-old sent a rising drive over from a tight angle as the Millers started well, before having a key role in the first goal, his flick-on rifled into the top corner by Dexter Lembikisa midway through the first half.

Rotherham then led 2-0 on 40 minutes when Cafu’s tantalising ball into the area was met by Jordan Hugill who guided his header into the far corner.

Fred Onyedinma continued his impressive start to life at Rotherham with an assist on Saturday - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ex-Hatter Jack Stacey was booked for fouling Onyedinma, but after the break, City pulled one back after just five minutes, Christian Fassnacht stabbing home.

Another former Luton player, Sam Nombe, who became United’s record signing when joining from Exeter City last week, came on, but it was United who threatened, Stacey denied by Viktor Johansson.

However, Rotherham held on as they picked up a second tier first win of the season.

Town forward John McAtee started as Barnsley made it two consecutive away wins with a 2-0 triumph at Cheltenham Town in League One.

The Luton loanee fired an early chance over the bar on 10 seconds, before having a hand in the visitors goal nine minutes into the second period, picking out Nicky Cadden, who in turn found Devante Cole to make it 1-0.

McAtee then made way for Max Watters with 17 minutes to go, the sub slamming home from close range to seal the points.

Striker Joe Taylor played for an hour as Colchester lost out 1-0 against Walsall in League One.

The forward had a quiet first half, but was replaced in the second as after being booked, he committed another foul in quick succession and after a talking to from the official, was withdrawn by U’s boss Ben Garner.

Isaac Hutchinson went on to score the only goal of the game with a thunderous 65th minute drive as United are second bottom of the table.

Midfielder Louie Watson didn’t feature as Charlton beat Fleetwood 2-1 in League One.

Town keeper Jack Walton picked up a clean sheet as Dundee United beat Airdrieonians 2-0 in the Scottish Championship to make it six games unbeaten.

The hosts took the lead on four minutes, Mathew Cudjoe on target, as Walton then made a good stop after the break, tipping over Liam McStravick’s shot.

United doubled their lead in stoppage time when Kai Fotheringham took advantage of a mistake from Joshua Rae to find the net from 45 yards.

Tyrelle Newton started as Hemel Hempstead Town won 2-1 at Chelmsford City in National League South on Monday night.

The visitors led through Charlie Ruff’s goal as Joe Iaciofano scored a penalty on 75 minutes to make it 1-1.

He then netted another spotkick in the 90th minute to win it.

Newton had made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Truro City at home on Saturday.

Ben Tompkins started as Braintree Town won 4-0 against Worthing in National League South.

Joe Grimwood, Aaron Blair, Tom Blackwell and Will Davies were all on target.

Josh Allen was in the Chesham United side who won 3-0 at Walton & Hersham in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Jordan Edwards put the visitors ahead before Cal Adebiyi made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

Allen came off in the second period as Lucas Sinclair sealed the win late on.