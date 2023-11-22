News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town have sent a number of players out on loan this season - pic: Clive Mason/Getty Images

LOAN WATCH: How the 15 Luton Town players are doing after leaving Kenilworth Road

Find out how the Hatters squad members are getting on
By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 19:05 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 19:12 GMT

Luton have sent 15 players out on loan this season in order to boost their chances of getting regular first team football.

First team squad members Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma and John McAtee are just three of those who have left, heading to Millwall, Rotherham and Barnsley respectively.

The Luton News has taken a look at just how those Hatters that departed Kenilworth Road in the summer have got on so far.

Terrific opening to life with the League One U's as he netted six goals in his first eight matches. Gone on to notch two more in his next 11 outings which takes him up to an impressive eight strikes in 19 appearances so far. Cut out the yellow cards that were blighting his early season form too, as following four in his first eight games, hasn't been booked since. Also won another Wales U21 cap this week when starting the 2-1 defeat to Denmark U21s.

1. Joe Taylor (Colchester United)

1. Joe Taylor (Colchester United)

Terrific opening to life with the League One U's as he netted six goals in his first eight matches. Gone on to notch two more in his next 11 outings which takes him up to an impressive eight strikes in 19 appearances so far. Cut out the yellow cards that were blighting his early season form too, as following four in his first eight games, hasn't been booked since. Also won another Wales U21 cap this week when starting the 2-1 defeat to Denmark U21s. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Had a tough start to life at Tannadice, as the Terrors were beaten in the League Cup by Spartans and Partick Thistle. Has flourished since though, not missing a minute of league action and keeping nine clean sheets from 20 matches in all competitions. Conceded just six goals in 13 games as United sit top of the Scottish Championship table. Couldn’t stop Falkirk from winning 4-2 in their Challenge Cup exit on Friday though.

2. Jack Walton (Dundee United)

2. Jack Walton (Dundee United)

Had a tough start to life at Tannadice, as the Terrors were beaten in the League Cup by Spartans and Partick Thistle. Has flourished since though, not missing a minute of league action and keeping nine clean sheets from 20 matches in all competitions. Conceded just six goals in 13 games as United sit top of the Scottish Championship table. Couldn't stop Falkirk from winning 4-2 in their Challenge Cup exit on Friday though. Photo: Liam Smith

Began with a bang by scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic. Goals have been hard to come by since, although he did get the winner as the Tykes won 1-0 at Exeter City in October and then notched a brace in the 3-0 FA Cup triumph at non-league Horsham recently. Getting good experience with 14 appearances so far, eight of them from the start.

3. John McAtee (Barnsley)

3. John McAtee (Barnsley)

Began with a bang by scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic. Goals have been hard to come by since, although he did get the winner as the Tykes won 1-0 at Exeter City in October and then notched a brace in the 3-0 FA Cup triumph at non-league Horsham recently. Getting good experience with 14 appearances so far, eight of them from the start. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Moved to the Millers and has been a regular in the first team ever since he arrived, staying clear of injury to make 17 appearances in all competitions. Made 14 starts in the Championship, scoring two in two back in August, harshly sent off for two bookings in the 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers. Also added two assists as well, but will be under new management soon with Matt Taylor sacked recently.

4. Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United)

4. Fred Onyedinma (Rotherham United)

Moved to the Millers and has been a regular in the first team ever since he arrived, staying clear of injury to make 17 appearances in all competitions. Made 14 starts in the Championship, scoring two in two back in August, harshly sent off for two bookings in the 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers. Also added two assists as well, but will be under new management soon with Matt Taylor sacked recently. Photo: Jess Hornby

