LOAN WATCH: How the 15 Luton Town players are doing after leaving Kenilworth Road

1 . Joe Taylor (Colchester United)

Terrific opening to life with the League One U's as he netted six goals in his first eight matches. Gone on to notch two more in his next 11 outings which takes him up to an impressive eight strikes in 19 appearances so far. Cut out the yellow cards that were blighting his early season form too, as following four in his first eight games, hasn't been booked since. Also won another Wales U21 cap this week when starting the 2-1 defeat to Denmark U21s. Photo: Richard Heathcote