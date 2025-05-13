LOAN WATCH: How the 19 Luton Town players got on away from Kenilworth Road

Luton Town sent 19 of their players out on loan during the course of the 2024-25 campaign in a bid to get first team football.
The Luton News has taken a look at just how the Hatters that departed Kenilworth Road got on.
1. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Rotherham United)
Took his first steps away from Luton in a decade when heading to League One side Rotherham United in a bid to get some first team football during the January transfer window. Did just that as well, as after making his debut in the 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury, he started all of the Millers' next 18 games, scoring once, as United, who replaced manager Steve Evans with Matt Hamshaw in March, couldn't mount the play-off challenge they had wanted, eventually finishing 13th in the division. Will be a free agent this summer having been released by the Hatters. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Cauley Woodrow (Blackburn Rovers)
One of three players who departed Kenilworth Road on deadline day in January as he switched to fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers. Made his debut when coming off the bench in the FA Cup fourth round 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, getting the final 25 minutes. As with Luton though, he found second tier action hard to come by, starting just twice in the league, with a further seven goalless substitute outings, meaning he went through the entire 2024-25 campaign without finding the net. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Tom Holmes (FCV Dender EH)
Having moved to Jupiler Pro League side FCV Dender EH in January, Holmes was on the bench for two games but then made his debut when coming on for the final 25 minutes of the 4-1 loss to Union SG. He made his first start in the trip to KV Mechelen, playing the opening 69 minutes before being replaced. With the campaign entering the play-off stages, the centre half was named in the match-day squad for the first two matches, but then injury kept him out from early April, as he has played just 94 minutes of football since the switch. Photo: JOHN THYS
4. Jayden Luker (Grimsby Town)
Injured when he initially moved to Blundell Park back in August, he had to bide his time, eventually getting a first outing in the Football League Trophy against Lincoln City. Made his League Two bow in the 3-1 loss to MK Dons, with a full debut in a 1-0 defeat to Colchester United. Scored his first ever senior goal in the 5-2 win over Accrington in December, also on target twice in the 3-1 win at leaders Walsall. Made 26 appearances in total for the Mariners, including 15 starts in the fourth tier of English football. Photo: Warren Little