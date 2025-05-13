LOAN WATCH: How the 19 Luton Town players got on away from Kenilworth Road

3 . Tom Holmes (FCV Dender EH)

Having moved to Jupiler Pro League side FCV Dender EH in January, Holmes was on the bench for two games but then made his debut when coming on for the final 25 minutes of the 4-1 loss to Union SG. He made his first start in the trip to KV Mechelen, playing the opening 69 minutes before being replaced. With the campaign entering the play-off stages, the centre half was named in the match-day squad for the first two matches, but then injury kept him out from early April, as he has played just 94 minutes of football since the switch. Photo: JOHN THYS