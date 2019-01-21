LOAN WATCH: James makes his Hawks debut in fine away win

Luton defender Jack James made his Havant and Waterlooville debut during their 3-1 win at Boreham Wood in National South at the weekend.

James started the game in his usual right back berth, as the visitors took the lead on nine minutes when Matt Paterson tapped in.

Andreas Robinson doubled the Hawks advantage eight minutes later, before the hosts replied in the second period through Idris Kanu.

They were denied a second by some resilient defending from the visitors, including an impressive first appearance from James.

Hower, Havant secured the points when Hassan Jillian followed up Alfie Rutherford’s penalty miss in the dying stages.

Defender Frankie Musonda started Hemel Hempstead's 1-1 draw at home to Hampton & Richmond Borough in the same division.

The hosts led through Jordan Parkes' goal on 26 minutes, only to see Craig Dundas equalise with 14 to go.

Musonda was named as the star man, while Town youngster Connor Tomlinson was an unused substitute.

In League One, Jake Jervis had 90 minutes for AFC Wimbledon as they fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Barnsley in League, ex-Hatter Cameron McGeehan adding a late fourth for the visitors.

Luke Gambin came off the bench for Crawley Town but they lost 1-0 at home to Port Vale in League Two.

Former Luton striker Ricky Miller netted on 27 minutes, before Gambin replaced Dominic Poleon in the 63rd minute, but couldn’t salvage a draw

Youth team midfielder Drew Richardson started for Harlow Town in their Isthmian League Premier 5-3 defeat at Dorking Wanderers.