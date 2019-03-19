LOAN WATCH: Jarvis comes off the bench in Falkirk's draw with Partick

Town striker Aaron Jarvis came on in the 66th minute as Falkirk salvaged a point in their Scottish Championship draw at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead through Scott McDonald's goal on 10 minutes, but the Bairns levelled before half time as Ian McShane slid the ball home.

Defender Lloyd Jones came on as an 89th minute substitute for Plymouth Argyle in their 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town in League One.

The visitors were already 2-0 behind at Highbury before Jones was introduced, just the centre back’s second appearance since arriving at Home Park.

Striker Jake Jervis didn’t play as AFC Wimbledon won 1-0 at Southend in League One, neither did Luke Gambin as Crawley were hammered 6-1 at Crewe in League Two.

Youngster Jack James wasn't in Havant & Waterlooville squad as they lost 2-1 at home to Chesterfield in the National League, the full back called up by Ireland U19s, while Jack Senior was an unused sub as Harrogate Town won 1-0 over Maidenhead, as was Arthur Read in Hemel Hempstead’s 1-1 draw with Gloucester City in National South.

U18s midfielder Drew Richardson started as Harlow Town were hammed 7-2 at home by Wingate & Finchley in the Bostick League Premier Division.

The hosts had trailed 5-1 at half time, conceding two more goals in the second period.