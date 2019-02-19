LOAN WATCH: Jarvis makes his first Falkirk appearance

Luton striker Aaron Jarvis made his first Falkirk appearance as his new side beat St Mirren 3-2 in a SPFL Reserve League match on Monday afternoon.

The forward, who headed north on transfer deadline day recently, started the game and lasted 45 minutes, before being replaced by Nikolay Todorov at the break with the scores level at 1-1.

Falkirk eventually came out on top thanks to goals from Kevin O'Hara, Patrick Brough and Todorov.

Defender Jack James, who extended his loan spell at Havant & Waterlooville until the end of the season last week, started as his side lost 3-2 at home to Wrexham in National League.

The hosts had been 1-0 up through Joe Quigley's goal, with James replaced by Dan Strugnell at the break.

Strikes from Shaun Pearson, Akil Wright and James Jennings put the Red Dragons in the driving seat, as although Alfie Rutherford pulled one back with 15 to go, the Hawks couldn't equalise.

Frankie Musonda had 90 minutes for Hemel Hempstead as they were held to 3-3 draw at Dulwich Hamet in National League South, despite leading 3-1 at one stage.

Centre back Lloyd Jones was an unused substitute yet again as Plymouth were held to a 0-0 draw at Bradford City in League One on Saturday.

Jake Jervis wasn't involved in AFC Wimbledon's 1-0 FA Cup exit at home to Millwall, with Luke Gambin also not featuring in Crawley's 0-0 draw at Northampton in League Two.

Full back Jack Senior was an unused substitute as Harrogate Town went down 2-1 at home to Ebbsfleet in the National League.

U18s defender Toby Byron came on for the final 10 minutes as Hitchin Town won 1-0 at Barwell in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division.