LOAN WATCH: Jervis off the mark for Salford in Walsall win

Striker Jake Jervis opened his account for Salford City in their 3-0 victory at Walsall in League Two on Saturday.

Jervis was to have a hand in all three goals, as his cross on 21 minutes saw Craig Conway win possession from Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts and square for Luke Armstrong to score.

City then doubled their lead their lead four minutes into the second half thanks to Jervis as after Roberts parried another Armstrong strike away, the on-loan Luton forward arrived to find the bottom corner with sidefoot half volley.

With 18 minutes to go, Jervis then set up Ibou Touray to drill home as Salford climbed to 14th in the table.

Speaking afterwards, Jervis said: “I'm just happy we’ve got the win to be honest, we’ve needed it in the last few weeks.

“When I first came in, we played well, drew, then I think we went backwards a bit in terms of not keeping clean sheets, so it was good just to get the win today.

“I think we were in their faces from the start, we had a gameplan, we stuck to it throughout the game and utilised it well.

"The first game I came in at Morecambe, we got the lead early and then second half they got the two early goals, so it was important that we got the goal early and it killed them off.

“You can see we had a plan, stuck to it, everyone was involved, everyone was onside with it and it worked well.”

Town defender Donervon Daniels started for Doncaster as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Portsmouth in League One.

The visitors led through Gareth Evans' strike on the hour, only for Reece James to equalise with eight minutes to go.

However, Ellis Harrison then netted in stoppage time as Pompey won it.

Town youngster Josh Neufville came off the bench as Solihull Moors lost 1-0 to Boreham Wood in the National League.

The winger was introduced with seven minutes left as the scores were goalless and won a free kick in a dangerous position that saw Jamie Osborne's curling effort saved by Nathan Ashmore.

The hosts won it at the death when Tyrone Marsh swivelled and fired past Ryan Boot.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted wasn’t involved for Oxford City as they won their FA Cup clash against Hampton & Richmond 2-0.