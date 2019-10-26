LOAN WATCH: Jervis on target again as Salford beat Mansfield

Town striker Jake Jervis was on target as Salford City enjoyed a 2-1 win at Mansfield in League Two on Tuesday night.

The on-loan Luton forward broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he raced on to Adam Rooney's flick and coolly beat former Hatters keeper Conrad Logan for his second goal since arriving at Moor Lane.

Jervis then had a part to play in Rooney making it 2-0, when his cross was half cleared, allowing the City attacker to net with a fine volley.

Nicky Maynard pulled one back with 15 minutes left, but the visitors held on.

Jervis had played 90 minutes on Saturday as well, Salford losing 2-0 at Northampton Town.

Defender Donervon Daniels played the opening 45 minutes as Doncaster Rovers thumped Southend United 7-1 at Roots Hall in midweek.

The hosts had Ethan Hamilton sent off early on, before actually taking the lead through Isaac Hutchinson's free-kick.

However, Kwame Thomas (2), Ben Sheaf, Ben Whiteman, Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May and a Nathan Ralph own goal saw Rovers run out big winners.

Daniels had played 79 minutes on Saturday as Doncaster saw off Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home.

Centre half Frankie Musonda featured twice for St Albans after joining the club on loan the previous week.

On Tuesday night, he was part of the Saints side knocked out of the Herts Charity Cup by Hemel Hempstead on penalties.

The game finished 2-2, before Hemel went through 4-3 on spot-kicks, ex-Hatter Zane Banton’s effort saved for Saints, with another former Town attacker, Alex Wall, scoring the winner.

Musonda had made his debut on Saturday, as St Albans went down 1-0 to Bath City in National League South.

Josh Neufville wasn’t used as Solihull Moors won 1-0 at Barrow in the FA Cup.