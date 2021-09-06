LOAN WATCH: Kioso makes MK Dons debut in Robins draw

Town defender Peter Kioso

Town defender Peter Kioso made his MK Dons debut during the 1-1 draw at Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday.

The 22-year-old who moved to Stadium MK for the rest of the season on deadline day last week, began the clash, as Dons found themselves 1-0 down on 15 minutes, Kyle Joseph finding the net from 25 yards.

Kioso almost helped set up an equaliser, finding Brown whose shot was deflected into the side-netting.

After the break, the Luton full back kept his side in the game on the hour mark with a wonderful headed goal-line clearance, before he was replaced with nine minutes to go.

Just six minutes later and the visitors had earned a point, Hiram Boateng shooting past Ross Flinders to make it 1-1.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith was an unused substitute as Maidenhead United were beaten 4-3 at home by Torquay United in the National League.

Trailing 4-0 at the break, a sterling second half fightback by the Magpies saw them just fall short of claiming an unlikely point.