LOAN WATCH: Kioso starts as Dons hit back to beat Lincoln

Luton defender Peter Kioso

Town defender Peter Kioso started as MK Dons produced an impressive second half fightback to defeat Lincoln City 3-2 in their League One clash on Boxing Day.

Kioso was one of four changes made by visiting boss Liam Manning for the clash, as Lincoln took the lead on just four minutes when Warren O’Hora diverted Hakeem Adelakun’s cross into his own net.

The Imps then doubled their advantage four minutes later, Daniel Harvie handballing in the box and Chris Maguire converting the spotkick.

Kioso looked to reduce the deficit when found by Harvie's delivery, but his touch was too heavy, while he then headed just wide from a corner.

After the break, the Dons did pull one back after just five minutes when Scott Twine beat Josh Griffiths, before they were level with 15 to go, Matt O'Riley finding the bottom corner.

They then went on to win it in the 90th minute, Kioso finding Twine whose shot deflected off Regan Poole to wrongfoot Griffiths as the Dons left with all three points.

Attacker Elliot Lee didn't play as both of Charlton's games were called off due to Covid.

Jake Peck was a late substitute as Concord Rangers won 3-1 at Billericay in National League South on Boxing Day.

The midfielder came on with just three minutes to go as the Beach Boys had already done enough to seal victory.

Town youngster Matt Moloney started for Hitchin Town as they claimed a crucial 1-0 Southern League Premier Division win at Royston Town on Monday night.

Up against at Crows side containing former Luton captain Ronnie Henry and ex-Town youngster Isaac Galliford, it was another one-time Hatters' teenager, Callum Stead, who bagged the only goal of the game.

Town winger Ben Stevens was on the bench as Biggleswade Town lost out 2-1 to St Ives.

Ethan Johnston had put the hosts in front on 51 minutes, before Luca Cardines levelled for the Waders.