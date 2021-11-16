LOAN WATCH: Lee describes Charlton's win over Brewers as one of his 'best feelings' in football

Luton forward Elliot Lee is on loan at Charlton Athletic

Luton forward Elliot Lee described Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion in League One on Saturday as ‘one of the best feelings’ he’s had on a football pitch.

The Town attacker started and was involved in two good opportunities for the Addicks early on, before both sides were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes gone, referee Trevor Kettle sending off ex-Hatter Jayden Stockley and former Town trialist Deji Oshilaja following an incident in the Brewers 18-yard box.

Charlton didn’t let the decision affect them though, taking the lead moments later when Lee’s short corner routine saw Diallang Jaiyesimi’s in-swinging cross glanced on by ex-Town defender Akin Famewo for Ben Purrington to nod home.

A scrappy second period saw chances dew and far between, but Charlton held on to climb to 17th in the table, as following the game, Lee tweeted: “One of the best feelings I’ve had on a football pitch!

"What a win from the boys and what a set of fans!”

Defender Peter Kioso started for MK Dons as they moved back into the League One play-off places with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Cambridge United.

The Dons led on 13 minutes, Scott Twine scoring, as Max Watters then made it 2-0, a third arriving though Twine’s free kick before the break.

The second period saw Kioso have an effort deflect narrowly wide, while he went close again, seeing his shot tipped behind by Dimitar Mitov.

The Luton full back was then involved at the other end, making a vital clearance, as Watters rifled home a fourth.

Kioso was substituted on 81 minutes, Cambridge pulling a late goal back through Sam Smith with eight minutes left to play.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith didn’t feature as Maidenhead lost 4-1 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League.

Luton midfielder Jake Peck came on for the second half as Concord Rangers beat Eastbourne Borough 2-1 in National League South on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead on 20 minutes when Temi Babalola scored before Dom Hutchinson levelled for the Sports on 36 minutes.

Peck was then introduced for the second period as the Beach Boys were down to 10 men when Jayden Randall was shown a red card

However, they were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes to go, Danny Green converting for the winner.