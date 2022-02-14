LOAN WATCH: Lee scores but Rea stays on the bench as Charlton lose out to Wigan

Town attacker Elliot Lee in action for Charlton

Luton attacker Elliot Lee was on target for Charlton Athletic as the Addicks went down 2-1 to Wigan Athletic in League One on Saturday, Glen Rea an unused substitute for the home side.

The contest at the DW Stadium saw Lee break the deadlock on seven minutes when he headed Adam Matthews’ cross into the top corner for a fourth goal of the season.

Wigan were level on 25 minutes from the penalty spot, Will Keane rifling his effort into the net.

The Latics then won it with 16 minutes to go, Stephen Humphreys diverting home from close range following a corner.

Dion Pereira wasn’t involved as Bradford City lost 1-0 at home to Exeter City, while neither was Sam Beckwith in Maidenhead’s 2-2 home draw with Eastleigh in the National League.

Avan Jones came off the bench for St Albans as they lost 1-0 at home to Braintree in the National League South, with Matt Moloney playing the full 90 minutes for the visitors.

Jake Peck didn't play as Concord Rangers beat Havant & Waterlooville 3-1 in the same division.

Midfielder Casey Pettit was recalled to the starting line-up for Lewes as they won 2-1 at Carshalton Athletic in Isthmian League Premier Division.