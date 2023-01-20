LOAN WATCH: Luton defender Williams stars on his debut as Tudors beat leaders Dartford

Town defender Josh Williams

Luton defender Josh Williams enjoyed a starring role on his debut for Hemel Hempstead as they won 3-1 at National League South leaders Dartford on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa youngster had only joined the Tudors on Friday, but was thrown straight into the starting line-up by boss Bradley Quinton as the visitors secured an excellent victory.

Williams was named in the Non League Bible's Team of the Week, as on his move to Vauxhall Road, Town boss Rob Edwards said: “It’s really good for him, I saw him very briefly, he seems pretty pleased, so that’s good for Josh.”

Attacker Josh Neufville came off the bench with five minutes to go for Sutton United as they were beaten 2-0 at Salford City in League Two.

Dion Pereira was an unused sub in Bradford City’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon, while John McAtee started for Grimsby as they were thrashed 5-0 at Swindon Town.