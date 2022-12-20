Luton youngster Daniel Idiakhoa

Town youngster Daniel Idiakhoa made his Hitchin Town debut as they were beaten 3-1 at Rushall Olympic in the Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

The teenager, who joined on a youth loan earlier this month, began in a Canaries side that also contained former Luton youngsters Tiernan Parker, Jack Snelus, Rio Dasilva and Ciaren Jones.

Idiakhoa had an opportunity to open the scoring in the early stages, but was tackled, before Jourdain Nkalambi-Masidi opened the scoring on the stroke of half time.

He then added a second six minutes into the second period, as Hitchin pulled one back when Stanley Georgiou netted with 15 to go.

Will Shorrock secured the win for the hosts with 84 minutes gone, as Hitchin now host Kings Langley on Boxing Day.

Josh Neufville started as Sutton United were beaten 2-0 at League Two leaders Leyton Orient, one of the few fourth tier matches to beat the cold snap.

The Luton attacker threatened in the first period as he went on a fine run from deep only to see it ended by a well-timed challenge.

After the break, the O’s who were without ex-Hatter George Moncur, went ahead on 62 minutes when Paul Smyth fired into the top corner of the net from 20 yards.

