LOAN WATCH: Mendes Gomes starts as Fleetwood draw with Rovers while Braney nets on his Generals debut

Tobias Braney scored on his debut for Chesham recently - pic: Gareth Owen

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes started as Fleetwood Town scored a last minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at Bristol Rovers in League One on Saturday.

The winger, who had scored five goals in his last seven games, went close early on, firing high and wide.

Shaun Rooney then gave the Cods the lead on 13 minutes when he fired into the bottom corner, with Mendes Gomes then found Danny Andrew, who missed the target.

After the break, Josh Coburn levelled the scores on the hour mark, before Aaron Collins gave the Gas the lead with 10 minutes to go.

Mendes Gomes was replaced late on, but in the ninth minute of stoppage time, as Rooney tucked home to earn the visitors a point.

Town duo Josh Neufville and Dion Pereira faced each other in League Two as Bradford City won 2-0 at Sutton United.

Neufville started for the hosts, Andy Cook putting the Bantams ahead on 37 minutes, with Scott Banks making it 2-0 early in the second half.

Pereira came on for Bradford with 12 minutes to go, but Sutton couldn’t find a way back, one strong run from Neufville leading to a cross that Kylian Kouassi couldn’t turn home.

Youngster Tobias Braney made a goalscoring start for Chesham United as they won 2-0 at Aylesbury United in the Berks & Bucks FA Senior Cup first round tie.

The forward gave the visitors the lead with seven minutes to go, taking T'Sharne Gallimore's pass and curling a cool finish beyond the keeper, with Jack Smith adding a second in the final minute.

Braney then made his Southern League Premier South debut in the 2-1 victory at Salisbury City on Saturday.

The hosts led through Calvin Brooks on seven minutes, but the Generals levelled on 14 minutes as Jordan Gibbons netted.

