LOAN WATCH: Musonda makes second debut for City in Clarets defeat

Luton defender Frankie Musonda made his second debut for Oxford City during their 3-1 home defeat to Chelmsford City in the Vanarama National League South on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who returned to Marsh Lane on loan for a month last Friday, where he made 13 appearances, scoring once, was on the bench to begin with, coming on after an hour with his side level at 1-1.

However, the visitors then took the lead through Scott Fenwick, before completing victory late on when former Hatters keeper Craig King was sold short by a backpass, Rhys Murphy nipping in to score.

Speaking about Musonda, who has made just one appearance for Town this season in the Checkatrade Trophy this term, City boss Mark Jones said: “We are delighted to welcome back Frankie Musonda for a second loan spell from Luton Town.

“Frankie did very well for us when he came in during the second half of last season and brings extra quality and a good character to the squad.

"I’m sure everybody will make him feel welcome again.”

Luton winger Luke Gambin played the full 90 minutes as Crawley Town were humbled 5-1 at Tranmere Rovers in League Two on Saturday.

Up against a side containing ex-Luton skipper Steve McNulty, the visitors were 5-0 down on the hour mark, with ex-Hatters loanee Ollie Palmer’s effort five minutes later a mere consolation.

Centre half Akin Famewo was an unused sub for Grimsby during their 2-0 loss at Crewe, while striker Jake Jervis couldn't feature for AFC Wimbledon in the 2-0 defeat at home to parent club Luton.