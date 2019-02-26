LOAN WATCH: Musonda on target while Read makes debut in Hemel draw

Town centre half Frankie Musonda was on target for Hemel Hempstead Town as they drew 2-2 at home with Concord Rangers in National League South on Saturday.

After former Luton youngster Arel Amu put the hosts in front, Musonda then forced into the bottom corner to put his side 2-0 ahead on 12 minutes.

However, Aron Pollock made it 2-1 on 58 minutes, with Juan Luque levelling after an hour as Rangers hit back.

Luton midfielder Arthur Read, who had joined the Tudors late last week, then made his debut, coming on for Leon Lobjoit, but despite impressing, he couldn't fashion a winner.

Striker Aaron Jarvis featured for Falkirk's reserves once more during their 3-2 win at Ross County on Monday afternoon.

The Town frontman hit the bar in the first half but the Bairns conceded twice to trail 2-0 at half time.

They fought back in the second period though, netting three times to come out on top.

Jarvis had made his first team bow for the Bairns in their Scottish Championship clash against Dundee United on Saturday, as Ciaran McKenna's late goal earned Falkirk a point.

Lloyd Jones made his debut for Plymouth Argyle during the Pilgrims' 5-1 win over Rochdale in League One at the weekend

The 23-year-old came on in the 89th minute to replace Niall Canavan as the hosts ran our easy winners against Luton's next opponents.

Jake Jervis didn't feature for AFC Wimbledon as they lost 2-1 to Charlton in the final minute in League One, with Luke Gambin not playing for Crawley as they drew 1-1 with Macclesfield in League Two.

Town defender Jack James started for Havant & Waterlooville as they held FC Halifax to a 0-0 draw in the National League.

He was replaced at half time by Hassan Jalloh at the Shay with the visitors standing firm for a point.

Drew Richardson played for Harlow Town, but they went down 3-0 at home to Whitehawk in the Bostik Premier League.

Jack Senior wasn't involved for Harrogate Town as they won 1-0 at Chesterfield, while Toby Byron didn't play as Hitchin beat Stratford Town 1-0 in the Southern League Premier Division.