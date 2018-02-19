LOAN WATCH: Musonda starts as City fight back to win

Luton defender Frankie Musonda helped Oxford City to their second win since he joined the club as they hit back from 2-0 down to triumph 3-2 at Truro City on Saturday.

Ben Gerring had put the hosts in front on 10 minutes, with Aaron Lamont doubling the lead shortly afterwards, lofting his effort over ex-Town keeper Craig King.

However, City were back in the game early in the second half, Matt Paterson netting penalty and they were level on the hour when Sam Nombe curled home.

It was Nombe who scored again with 19 minutes to go, sealing an excellent victory for Musonda and his team-mates.

Keeper Harry Isted missed Chesham’s 3-1 Southern League Premier win at Frome due to injury, while Kavan Cotter and Jack James both started and played 90 minutes for Hitchin Town as they saw off Gosport Borough 2-1 at Top Field.

Robbie Burns put the Canaries in front on nine minutes, before ex-Luton forward Craig McAllister scored for the visitors.

However, the hosts won it with 10 minutes to go, thanks to Lucas Kirkpatrick’s strike.