LOAN WATCH: Musonda starts as City hammer Hemel

Town defender Frankie Musonda enjoyed a winning debut for Oxford City as they triumphed 4-1 over Hemel Hempstead Town in National South on Saturday.

The 20-year-old played from the start, in front of ex-Town keeper Craig King, with the side captained by former Luton midfielder Godfrey Poku.

City led through Reece Fleet (16) and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain (24) at half time, with the visitors down to 10 men as well.

Hemel pulled one back, before Poku (78) and Sam Nombe (83) completed the scoring.

Keeper Harry Isted was between the posts for Chesham as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Dorchester Town in the Southern League Premier League.

The Generals, who had ex-Hatter Adam Watkins in their ranks, went ahead when Benji Crilley scored on 40 minutes.

They fell 2-1 down in the second period, only for Ravi Shamsi to earn a point with eight minutes to go.

Young full back Jack James had the full 90 as Hitchin Town went down to a 3-1 home defeat to Farnborough in the same divisoin/.