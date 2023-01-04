LOAN WATCH: Neufville involved as Sutton United claim three victories over festive period

Town attacker Josh Neufville in action for Sutton United

Town attacker Josh Neufville started twice and came off the bench once as Sutton United enjoyed a terrific Christmas period, winning all three of their League Two matches.

The 22-year-old was in the side on Boxing Day for a 2-1 success at Crawley Town, before beating Gillingham 2-1, Neufville also included once more.

He was then on the bench on New Year's Day when Sutton took on AFC Wimbledon at home, coming on with 19 minutes to go as the hosts were 2-1 ahead, seeing the game out for a third straight victory as Matt Gray’s side are 12th in the table, just three points away from the play-offs

Meanwhile, forward John McAtee started all three matches for Grimsby in the same division.

He set up Harry Clifton to score during the Boxing Day home clash against Harrogate Town, which the Mariners lost 3-2, while also gaining another assist for Otis Khan to level in the match with Salford City.

However, the visitors scored three times to run out easy 4-1 winners, with fellow Luton attacker Aribim Pepple, also on loan with the Grimsby, introduced for the closing stages.

McAtee then played 76 minutes as Grimsby ended their run of two defeats in a row with a 1-0 victory over Stockport County on New Year’s Day.

Tweeting afterwards, the forward said: “Proud of the team today.

“Wasn’t pretty but sometimes when your backs against the wall you got to dig deep and do the basics right!

“Great start to the new year, let’s keep this momentum going!”

Winger Dion Pereira was an unused substitute twice for Bradford City as they lost 1-0 at Carlisle and then beat Harrogate Town 1-0.

