LOAN WATCH: Neufville scores stunning first goal for Sutton United as Pepple earns an assist in Grimsby victory

Attacker Josh Neufville scored his first League Two goal for Sutton United at the weekend

Town attacker Josh Neufville scored a stunning first ever League Two goal during Sutton United’s impressive 2-1 win over Mansfield Town on Saturday.

With a minute to go until half time, the 22-year-old picked up the ball just inside the opponent's half, drove forward, beat one challenge and then raced past another two defenders to go clean through, expertly tucking his shot beyond keeper Christey Pym and into the bottom corner.

After the break, it looked like Mansfield would leave with a point after Stephen McLaughlin’s free kick was headed in by Oliver Hawkins in the 75th minute.

Neufville was then replaced by Enzio Boldewijn, but United rallied, substitute Tope Fadahunsi on target with eight to go as Sutton triumphed, manager Matt Gray saying of the Luton forward: “I’m really pleased for Josh, a first goal for him, he's a great lad, really good professional and has done really well for us.

"He's growing here with us, getting to know exactly what we're after, a great finish with pace and power, so I’m delighted for Josh."

Striker Aribim Pepple came off the bench to help Grimsby Town triumph 2-1 at Walsall in the same division.

The hosts made a fast start, ahead through Danny Johnson’s strike after just five minutes.

Trailing at the interval, Pepple was introduced midway through the second period and played a big part in the Mariners’ equaliser, beating the offside trap with 13 minutes to go, picking out Harry Clifton who found the bottom corner and make it 1-1.

It was Clifton who completed the turnaround four minutes later, firing in after Danilo Orsi-Dadomo’s shot had been blocked.

Pepple was booked late on, but Grimsby saw out five minutes of stoppage time to seal a second win of the season.

Attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes made his comeback from injury in Fleetwood Town’s 2-2 draw with Lincoln City in League One on Saturday.

The hosts had led 2-0 after 15 minutes thanks to Ted Bishop’s, although that lead was halved by Paddy Lane just after the half hour mark.

In the second period, Mendes Gomes, now recovered from his hamstring injury suffered on his Cods debut, came off the bench with 10 minutes gone, combining with fellow sub Promise Omochere for a chance that was saved by Carl Rushworth.