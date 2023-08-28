LOAN WATCH: Onyedinma scores again but Millers suffer late defeat to Foxes

Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma scored his second goal for Rotherham United, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City in the Championship on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the starting line-up after missing the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland following suspension, to take on a Tigers side that contained ex-Hatters loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with James Justin on the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the Foxes who went ahead on 12 minutes when Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross was nodded home by Kasey McAteer.

Fred Onyedinma scored for Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

However, the Millers were level early in the second half as Green crossed from the left and Onyedinma got in front of his marker to glance a header beyond Mads Hermansen and into the corner of the net.

Leicester went on to win it though with six minutes remaining thanks to McAteer’s second of the afternoon.

Striker Joe Taylor started as Colchester United picked up a resounding first win of the season in League Two, a 3-0 triumph at high-flying Gillingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The forward was booked in the first half for dissent after being hauled down in the area, only to see no penalty awarded.

Following a final warning early in the second period, Taylor was substituted by U’s manager Ben Garner as the visitors then ran riot, Fiacre Kelleher, Samson Tovide and Bradley Ihionvien all finding the net to lift United off the bottom.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton started as Dundee United continued their unbeaten opening to the Scottish Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory at Ayr.

A goalless first half saw the visitors eventually in front on 58 minutes when Declan Glass’s corner was headed in by Kevin Holt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Louie Moult quickly made it 2-0, as Holt added his second late on to seal the three points.

Striker Aribim Pepple started as Bromley drew 2-2 at Rochdale in the National League on Friday night.

The visitors led through Chinwike Okoli's 15th minute strike, before being reduced to 10 men when Josh Passley was sent off late in the first half, Tyrese Sinclair scoring the resulting penalty.

Pepple was replaced at half time as Sinclair put Dale ahead five minutes after the break, but Michael Cheek hauled the Ravens level with an hour gone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both sides then finished a player light, Adam Clayton dismissed for the hosts.

Development squad defender Ben Tompkins was named supporters man of the match after his Braintree Town debut ended with a goalless draw at home to Chippenham Town in National League South.

Young striker Josh Allen started as Chesham United won 2-0 at Dorchester Town in their Southern League Premier Division South meeting.

The forward tested the home keeper early on as his side then took the lead on 40 minutes thanks to Connor Roberts’ goal.