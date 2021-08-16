LOAN WATCH: Peck makes Rangers debut as former Luton trlalist scores opening day winner

Town midfielder Jake Peck

Luton midfielder Jake Peck made his Concord Rangers debut as they started their National League South campaign with a 1-0 win over Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

Starting on the bench, Peck witnessed a goalless first half, until the deadlock was broken on 72 minutes when Lamar Reynolds was fouled in the area and former Luton trialist Temi Babalola slotted home the penalty.

Peck, who signed a season-long loan at Thames Road on Friday, was immediately introduced into the fray as Wanderers had a glorious chance to level in the last minute, awarded a spot-kick of their own.

However, Myles Roberts made a superb save from Jason Prior's attempt to keep his side in front, while the visitors were reduced to 10 men moments later, Joshua Taylor dismissed for pushing Joseph Boachie.

The Beach Boys are away to Oxford City this weekend.

Defender Corey Panter was an unused substitute as Dundee reached the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday, Lee Ashcroft’s second half header settling the tie.