LOAN WATCH: Peck on target as Concord fight back to draw 3-3 with Oxford

Town midfielder Jake Peck scored his first goal for Concord Rangers as they fought back from 3-1 down to earn a thrilling 3-3 draw at Oxford City in the National League South on Saturday.

The hosts had led 1-0 inside two minutes as Zico Asare crossed for George Harmon to open the scoring.

It was 1-1 midway through the half, Aaron Pollock on target, but after the break, Oxford pulled away, Charlie Rowan and Josh Ashby on the scoresheet.

Hatters youngster Peck then started the comeback, when his shot from the edge of the box found the net, before Wyan Reid’s deflected cross dropped in as Rangers left with a share of the spoils.

Defender Corey Panter was an unused substitute as Dundee held new Scottish Premier leaders Hibernian to a 2-2 draw at the Kilmac Stadium.