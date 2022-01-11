LOAN WATCH: Peck scores screamer in Beach Boys defeat as Jones makes Saints debut

Town midfielder Jake Peck scored a magnificent goal for Concord Rangers

Luton midfielder Jake Peck scored an absolute screamer as Concord Rangers were cruelly beaten 2-1 by Hampton & Richmond in National League South on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was in from the start at the Beveree Stadium, Ben Allen going close for the visitors, before Hampton led, Tyrell Miller-Rodney slotting in after 32 minutes.

After the break, Peck impressed with an attacking display from midfield, before his moment of match in the 89th minute.

Found some 30 yards from goal, the Hatters youngster got the ball out of his feet and then unleashed a truly magnificent strike which swerved past a motionless Alan Julian and rocketed into the top corner.

It looked like the stunner was enough to earn a point, but disaster struck in stoppage time when ex-Luton player Jake Gray's low cross was turned into his own net by an unfortunate Jayden Randall as the Beach Boys were beaten.

Town defender Avan Jones made his debut for St Albans as they came back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at Welling United in the National League South.

The Saints took the lead after just two minutes, when Alex Lankshear netted, before Welling responded, Daniel Parish levelling the scores three minutes later.

Just before the break, Ademola Shokunbi put the hosts in front, but St Albans quickly responded, ex-Hatter Zane Banton finding Romeo Akinola to make it 2-2.

Joy Mukena then scored on 65 minutes to complete the comeback, as Saints, with Jones coming to the fore on his maiden outing, defended impressively to see out an important three points.

Attacker Elliot Lee was part of the Charlton Athletic side who went out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 third round home defeat against Premier League Norwich City on Saturday.

The 27-year-old went close early on, curling an effort that flew just wide, while he then squared for Jonathan Leko who scooped over,

Lee had another effort, denied by Tim Krul, but the Canaries were in front with 11 minutes to go, Teemu Pukki squaring for Milot Rashica to open the scoring.

Late on, Lee blazed wide as the Addicks were knocked out.

Town full back Peter Kioso featured for MK Dons as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium in League One.

Colby Bishop’s header put the hosts in front with a looping header on nine minutes, only for Mo Eisa to level the scores midway through the first half.

Stanley were then reduced to 10 men when Liam Coyle was shown a straight red on 34 minutes for poor challenge on Daniel Harvie.

After the break, Kioso went close to meeting Dean Lewington’s cross, as the spoils were shared.

Dion Pereira didn’t feature for Bradford City as the Bantams lost 2-0 at Carlisle United.

Midfielder Sam Beckwith started as Maidenhead United picked up a good 1-1 draw at Aldershot Town in the National League.

Josh Kelly put the visitors ahead just before half time, as he then fired inches wide in the second period.

Toby Edser levelled the score in the 65th minute, as on-loan keeper Daniel Gyollai made some late saves to prevent the Shots winning.