LOAN WATCH: Pereira makes Sutton debut as United lose 5-3 at Swindon Town

Luton winger Dion Pereira made his Sutton United debut in a 5-3 defeat at Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday.

Named on the bench, Pereira was introduced on 63 minutes, with the visitors trailing 3-2.

They conceded immediately when Dan Kemp scored, as although Harry Smith made it 4-3 with 13 minutes to go, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy notched late on to seal the win.

Town attacker Dion Pereira made his debut for Sutton on Saturday - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Louie Watson made his first Charlton Athletic appearance in midweek, playing 61 minutes of the 4-3 defeat to Crawley Town in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Keeper Jack Walton kept a third successive clean sheet, and his sixth in nine matches, to help Dundee United beat Dunfermline 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup.

Young centre half Aidan Francis-Clarke made his debut for Dagenham & Redbridge as they lost 3-1 at Chesterfield in the National League.

The teenager came on for the final 16 minutes after Harry Phipps had been sent off, as the Daggers looked to have held on for a point, until Will Griggs scored a 90th minute penalty and then Ollie Banks added an even later second to seal victory.

Aribim Pepple was an unused substitute as Bromley beat Maidenhead 4-1 in the National League.

Defender Ben Tompkins had 90 minutes as Braintree Town were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Farnborough in National League South.

The visitors led early on when Alfie Pavey’s penalty was saved by Jack Sims, only for Pavey to net the rebound.

Ben Mason levelled before the break, but neither team could find a winner, as speaking to the club’s official Twitter page, Tompkins said: "Tough conditions out there today so we were always going to have to dig in deep.

"It was a bit gutting going down 1-0 so early, we did well to bounce back but we never really grew into the game enough to get that last goal.

"That’s what we’ve been struggling with recently, drawing too many games.

"Defensively I think we were spot on, they hurt us a little bit with the long throw, but we dealt with it.

"It’s just going forward, that last little bit we’re lacking.”

Manager Angelo Harrop added: “He’s (Tompkins) been outstanding, our back four were outstanding once more, as they didn’t have too many shots on goal.”

Tyrelle Newton played the full 90 minutes as Hemel Hempstead Town drew 1-1 at Worthing in National League South.

Newton had a hand in the first goal, winning the ball back as Joe Iaciofano put the Tudors in front from close range.

Arj Krasniqi was sent off midway through the second half as Worthing equalised through Joe Colbran to earn a point.

Tobias Braney made his Bishop’s Stortford debut during a 1-0 National League North victory over Darlington.

The striker played 56 minutes of the contest, Darren Foxley getting the only goal of the game.

Boss Steve Smith said afterwards: “I’ve seen enough of the lad from Luton to know that once he gets sharp, he hasn’t played for a month, but little glimpses of what he’ll bring to us, so I’m happy with that.”

Youngster Josh Allen came off the bench in the second half to help Chesham United win 3-1 at Merthyr Town and stay top of the Southern League Premier Division.