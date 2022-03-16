LOAN WATCH: Pereira starts again as Bradford make it two wins from two at Hartlepool

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Town attacker Dion Pereira started his second game in a row for Bradford City as they made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool in League Two last night.

Following Saturday's triumph at leaders Forest Green Rovers, Pereira kept his place, as it took 70 minutes for the visitors to break the deadlock, Matty Foulds on target.

Yan Songo'o then flicked in a second shortly afterwards as Mark Hughes' side climbed up to 13th in the table and host Port Vale this weekend.

Forward Elliot Lee came off the bench in the second half as Charlton Athletic ended their seven game winless run in League One with a 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

Alex Gilbey's first-half strike had put the Addicks ahead, before Lee came on midway through the second period, making his 34th appearance in total since a loan move back in August..

Glen Rea didn't play as Wigan boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 2-0 win at bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

Defender Avan Jones was a second half substitute as St Albans lost 2-1 at home to Billericay Town in National League South.