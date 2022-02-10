LOAN WATCH: Rea starts in Latics defeat and Pettit bags a first Lewes goal

Town midfielder Glen Rea started for Wigan on Saturday

Luton midfielder Glen Rea made his debut for Wigan Athletic and played 90 minutes as they were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Latics headed into the contest on the back of a 20-game unbeaten run, but were soon behind when Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell combined for Josh Maja to open the scoring.

Stoke went close again after the break, but Jacob Brown came off the bench for the Potters to have an immediate impact, curling home just after the hour mark

Wigan were down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes, as Gwion Edwards saw his second yellow, but the closest the the Potters came to conceding a third was when Steven Fletcher fired against the crossbar.

Rea was then an unused substitute on Tuesday night as Wigan fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Elliot Lee was on the bench as Charlton Athletic beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 in League One, former Hatter Akin Famewo getting the winner with his first senior goal.

It was the same for the Luton attacker during midweek as the Addicks lost 2-1 at Bolton Wanderers.

Dion Pereira wasn't involved as Bradford lost 2-0 at Harrogate in League Two, but then recovered to triumph 1-0 at Stevenage on Tuesday night.

Sam Beckwith didn’t feature for Maidenhead in their National League 2-2 draw against Eastleigh.

Avan Jones started for St Albans as they won 1-0 at Havant & Waterlooville in their National League South clash, before he was also included in a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Ebbsfleet United in midweek.

Defender Matt Moloney started as Braintree Town drew 2-2 against Chelmsford City the same division on Tuesday night.

The visitors led 2-0 early in the second period, before Luke Holness (67) and Stefan Ilic (81) were both on target to level.

Midfielder Casey Pettit scored his first goal as Lewes beat East Thurrock 3-2 in their Isthmian League Premier Division clash.

The Luton youngster was on the bench to begin with as Juevan Spencer opened the scoring on 32 minutes, Razz Coleman De-Graft soon making it 2-0.

After the break, United pulled a goal back on the hour mark, Johnny Ashman on target, as Pettit came on, and restored Lewes’ two goal cushion with a close range finish late on.

There was still time for the visitors to pull one back from the penalty spot, but Lewes held on as Pettit tweeted: "Delighted to score my first goal for the club and most importantly get the 3 points."