LOAN WATCH: Senior helps Harrogate fight back at Barrow

Luton defender Jack Senior helped Harrogate overturn a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 at Barrow in their National League on Saturday.

Trailing at the break, Senior came on at half time in place of Ryan Fallowfield and saw the visitors immediately get back into the game when home keeper Joel Dixon's clearance rebounded off Jack Muldoon and go in.

The visitors then salvaged a point with 20 minutes to go, courtesy of Callum Howe's header .

Senior had been an unused sub for Town as they lost 1-0 at Barnet the previous Tuesday.

Defender Lloyd Jones came as Plymouth were held to a 2-2 draw by Bristol Rovers in League One.

Jones replaced David Fox on 86 minutes with Argyle 2-1 up only to see the visitors, who host Luton next weekend, equalise through sub Gavin Reilly.

Jake Jervis and Luke Gambin once again didn't play for AFC Wimbledon or Crawley Town, neither did Arthur Read and Frankie Musonda in Hemel Hempstead's 3-2 win over East Thurrock United.

Striker Aaron Jarvis sat out the weekend, with Falkirk not in action until next Saturday.

Meanwhile, U18s midfielder Drew Richardson was recalled by the Hatters after his one month loan at Harlow Town finished.

During his time with the Hawks, he made 12 appearances, scoring once and on leaving the club, tweeted: "Thanks to everyone at the club good luck for the rest of the season #upthehawks."