LOAN WATCH: Tomlinson makes his debut as Tudors defeat Spitfires

Hatters youngster Connor Tomlinson made his Hemel Hempstead debut as the Tudors beat Eastleigh 2-1 in their FA Trophy first round match on Saturday,

The teenager, who signed for the club on Friday, was named on the bench for the hosts, who had former Luton youngsters Kavan Cotter and Jack Snelus in their starting line-up.

With Hemel 1-0 up, Tomlinson came on for Cotter in the second half, and impressed immediately, forcing the Spitfires keeper Max Stryjek into a save from a tight angle and then seeing another effort repelled.

The Tudors added to their lead through Jordan Parkes' penalty, as although the visitors pulled one back late on, Hemel progressed to the second round.

Striker Jake Jervis came on after an hour AFC Wimbledon lost 2-0 at Charlton in League One.

The home side had gone down to 10 men after just 56 seconds when Naby Sarr was sent off by referee Trevor Kettle.

Mitch Pinnock then saw red after picking up two yellows on the half hour, before striker Lyle Taylor put the Addicks 1-0 in front with 60 minutes gone, moments before Jervis came on.

He couldn't help his team find a leveller though, as Mark Marshall wrapped up the game with four minutes to go.

Winger Luke Gambin had the full 90 minutes for Crawley Town but they lost 2-0 at Macclesfield, with manager Sol Campbell getting his first league win in charge of the Silkmen.

Defender Akin Famewo didn't feature for Grimsby as they beat Swindon 2-1.