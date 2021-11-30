LOAN WATCH: Town defender Kioso named in League One Team of the Week for MK Dons after Morecambe hammering

Peter Kioso is impressing during his time at MK Dons

Town defender Peter Kioso was one of eight MK Dons players named in the Sky Bet League One team of the week following their 4-0 victory at Morecambe on Saturday.

The full back went close midway through the first half, with a volley blocked, before Mo Eisa opened the scoring moments later, with Matt O’Riley making it 2-0 before the break.

In the second period, Harry Darling headed home a Scott Twine corner, as Kioso was denied a goal once more by a well-timed challenge.

With seven minutes to go, O’Riley completed the rout, as Kioso went close for a third time, firing just wide from 15 yards.

Attacker Elliot Lee started for Charlton Athletic as their seven game unbeaten League One run came to an end at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Lee had a good chance after the break, his shot stinging the palms of keeper Marko Marosi from distance.

However, with the points looking like they were going to be shared, Daniel Udoh’s effort deep into stoppage time saw the Shrews victorious.

Defender Corey Panter remained on the bench as Dundee beat Motherwell 3-0 in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

Luke McCowan (19), Daniel Mullen (26) and Ryan Sweeney (49) netted as the Dark Blues made it two wins from three matches.

Midfielder Jake Peck started as Concord Rangers were heavily defeated 5-0 at home by AFC Totton in the FA Trophy.