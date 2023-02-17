Luton keeper Harry Isted kept a clean sheet on his debut for League One Barnsley during their 2-0 win over Cambridge United at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was named in the side as a replacement for number one Brad Collins, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a muscle injury.

Max Watters put the hosts ahead, before he was then sent off in first half time stoppage time after elbowing ex-Hatter Lloyd Jones, leaving Barnsley down to 10 men.

Harry Isted made his Barnsley debut at the weekend

After the break, Jordan Williams doubled the lead with a superb volley, Isted called upon late to make an excellent stop from Sam Smith’s bullet header.

Speaking after the game, Isted said: “I didn't have a lot to do to be honest.

"The opposition didn't have a shot on goal in the first half, so credit to the back-line in front of me.

"A bit of long kicking, a save in the second half, that was about it really.

“It’s my job to make saves so when it happened I’m expected to make that save.”

Isted kept his place in goal for the 3-1 win at Port Vale on Tuesday night as well, making a good stop from Funso Ojo late on, as on his chance to play now, the keeper added: “I’ve come in and I get along with all the lads really well, especially the back five.

“It’s easy to communicate and there’s a good understanding there.

“It’s obviously a good opportunity for me to show what I can do.

“I’ve got to take that chance and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve been on the bench pretty much all season, whether that be at Luton or here.

“That’s the life of a bench keeper, you’ve got to be ready when called upon."

Fellow keeper Matt Macey missed Portsmouth's 3-1 defeat to Plymouth and 1-0 victory over Burton due to illness.

Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes played 55 minutes as Fleetwood won 2-1 at Charlton on Saturday.

He then came off the bench for the final 25 minutes as the Cod Army made it back-to-back victories by beating Peterborough 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Josh Neufville and Dion Pereira didn’t feature for Sutton United and Bradford City, but John McAtee started as Grimsby Town, fresh from their FA Cup heroics over the Hatters, lost 1-0 at home to Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

The forward went close with an effort before being substituted with 15 minutes to go, while he then had the full game as the Mariners lost 2-1 to Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Defender Josh Williams was named in the National League South Team of the Week after his performance for Hemel Hempstead Town in their 2-1 win over Weymouth on Saturday.

Tyrelle Newton started for Cheshunt in their 3-0 defeat to Farnborough, while Tobias Braney was an unused sub as Chesham triumphed 1-0 at Merthyr Town.

Daniel Idiakhoa was in the team as Hitchin Town drew 1-1 with Stourbridge in the Southern League Premier Central on Saturday, and then lost 5-1 to Coalville Town in midweek, Josh Allen coming off the bench in the latter.