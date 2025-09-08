LOAN WATCH: Woodrow nets debut penalty as Wycombe defeat Mansfield

Holmes makes Rotherham debut in 1-0 success

Striker Cauley Woodrow made the perfect start to his Wycombe Wanderers career when he notched a debut goal during their 2-0 League One victory over Mansfield on Saturday.

The 30-year-old moved to the Chairboys on a season-long loan on deadline day last Monday, as he went into the starting line-up at Adams Park, the Buckinghamshire side searching for their first league win of the campaign. They got it too as Sam Bell opened the scoring on 14 minutes, before the second period saw ex-Hatter Fred Onyedinma felled in the area and Woodrow crashed home the resulting spotkick to seal all three points.

It was also his first successful attempt from 12 yards since September 2021 when he was a Barnsley player, having missed his last three for the Hatters, as speaking to Wycombe’s official website, Woodrow said: “I’m really pleased, it’s always nice to get a debut goal, but most importantly the win. A few of us have only been here a couple of days, but there’s been a big emphasis on winning this game as the start hasn’t been great, so to get that off our backs is really positive and the way that we did it was good as well.

"The performance was really solid, it’s been good, everyone’s been really welcoming, which has been great. I knew a few of the lads already which is always nice. Us new lads have been welcomed with open arms, we've had a lot of meetings, learning the styles and the way we want to play but I think today showed the whole team we took on board this week's training and put it out there. I was over the moon to score for the Wycombe fans and I really appreciate the love and support they gave me when I came off, they gave me a good round of applause and hopefully we can have a lot more great moments together.”

Defender Thomas Holmes was named as the supporters’ man of the match as he made his first start for Rotherham United in a 1-0 victory over Exeter on Saturday. The centre half took just over 77 percent of the online vote after the game, as Millers boss Matt Hamshaw had said: “Holmesy coming in at centre back, he really helped. He's quite dominant in the air, he's a leader and that's what I was looking for.

"I think at times we don't talk enough out there with a lot of younger players coming in and I think we probably need a bit of his leadership and drive and I'm sure Thomas will bring that. For me, his leadership and how he defends and how he steps in, his quality on the ball, he’s a Championship defender. It got a few laughs, but I think people have seen why I said that today.”

Attacker Taylan Harris came off the bench for the final minutes as Tranmere Rovers lost out 3-1 to Salford City in League Two, as did Josh Phillips, introduced for the final 17 minutes of Torquay’s 4-2 win over Slough Town in the National League North, a match that saw all the goals come in the first half. Finally, striker Oliver Lynch was brought on as Tamworth beat Eastleigh 1-0 in their National League fixture. With the visitors down to 10 men, Temitope Eweka sent off on the half hour, Manny Duku put the Lambs ahead early in the second half. It was 10 v 10 for the final 13 minutes, Kwaku Donkor dismissed for the hosts, as Lynch had the final seven minutes when replacing Harvey Sayer.