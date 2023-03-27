Lockyer an unused sub as Wales snatch a dramatic point against Croatia

Luton defender Tom Lockyer didn’t feature as Wales substitute Nathan Broadhead scored in stoppage time to rescue a point from their opening Euro Championships Group D qualifier in Croatia on Saturday.

Playing their first game since the retirement of Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson (groin) and Ben Davies (hamstring) were both absent too, as the hosts began strongly, Marcelo Brozovic shooting over and Ivan Perisic’s goal ruled out for a foul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That reprieve didn’t last long though as Croatia were ahead on 28 minutes when Joe Rodon and Neco Williams couldn’t deal with Andrej Kramaric, who went on to beat Danny Ward from 20 yards.

Wales celebrate Nathan Broadhead's last minute equaliser against Croatia

Modric and Kramaric were wayward, with Ward denying Borna Sosa, as after the break, Mateo Kovacic blazed over.

Dan James almost brought Rob Page’s side level when he scuffed wide at the far post from Harry Wilson’s cross.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spurs player Perisic struck the crossbar eight minutes from time, before Ipswich striker Broadhead was the hero as he volleyed home in the final seconds.

Wales boss Rob Page, whose side host Latvia on Tuesday night, said: “We had a target for the points we wanted to get, it's all about the home game for us.

"That was the winnable game, and we always knew that on the hour we were going to make those substitutions.