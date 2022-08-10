Lockyer annoyed not to take the opportunity to force himself into Town's Championship team after cup exit to Newport

Tom Lockyer picks out the top corner to make it 2-1 to Luton on Tuesday night

Defender Tom Lockyer was left ‘annoyed’ that his chances of breaking back into the Hatters’ Championship team this term were dented during last night’s disappointing 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County.

The 27-year-old, who is now in his third season at Kenilworth Road, has been on the bench for the opening two league games of the season against Birmingham City and Burnley.

That meant captaining a Town side with 11 changes in the first round of the competition would have been the perfect chance for the Welshman to given Town chief Nathan Jones’ a nudge ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Preston North End.

It looked like things would go as the centre half had planned, Carlos Mendes Gomes scoring a sensational strike on the half hour make it 1-0, but Luton conceded shortly afterwards.

Lockyer himself made it 2-1 five minutes into the second period, but once more the Exiles instantly restored parity and then won the tie with 15 minutes to go.

After the match, Jones himself said the side he selected need to be ‘better out of possession’ if they are to give themselves any chance of forcing their way into his thoughts for the league campaign.

With no second round fixture later this month to look forward to, Lockyer, who was part of makeshift defence including Henri Lansbury as centre half, with Dion Pereira and Mendes Gomes as wing-backs, knows chances to prove that will be difficult, saying: “It was a great opportunity for us, but there were too many below par tonight and we got punished in the end.

“It has been a frustrating start to the season not being involved in the first two games.

"I think that’s why it’s really disappointing now that this cup could have been the perfect opportunity for me to force my way into the team and it’s over after one game which is really annoying.

“Fair play to Newport, they came here, did a job and they’re in the hat for the next round.

"It’s bitterly disappointing for us, it was a great opportunity to get another run going and we just couldn’t do that.

"There were too many below par performances, not enough that can say ‘you know what I’ve given the gaffer food for thought here’ and we’ve been punished because of it.

“It was the perfect opportunity, you can play as many reserve games as you want, we played one last Tuesday (against Reading) and it’s an under 23s game at the end of the day.

"It’s a good fitness exercise but it’s not a competitive game like it was tonight, so it’s a shame that we’re out of this now.

"As it was a great chance for the boys to force themselves into it and the chances are few and far between now.”

With Gabe Osho, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts being the first choice back three so far this term, and Reece Burke also now fit again, plus Jones looking to strengthen his defence following the departure of Kal Naismith, Lockyer knows the competition to earn a starting spot is tougher than ever.

He continued “You’re telling me, frustrating isn’t it?

"Fair play to the boys though, whoever he picks, it’s not their fault he picks them so they’ve got my full support.

"Yes, it hurts but I’m a team player at the end of the day.

"Do I wish he was picking me? Yes of course I do but whoever goes out there they've got my full support.”

One high point of the evening for Lockyer was his second goal in Town colours though, and it was quite the strike too.

Getting up beyond Dion Pereira, he was picked out by the winger, going on to take a touch and then clip a measured left-footed finish beyond keeper Joe Day and into the top corner.

He added: “I’ve been telling the strikers it’s not all about the power, sometimes you’ve just to pass it in the corner, so that’s what I did, just passed it in the top corner.

"It’s not as easy as I made it look but it’s one of them.

“I can’t remember the last time I was overlapping down the left wing if I’m being honest, but I enjoyed it.

"It was great for me to be out there, as I just love playing football.

“I think that’s my first left footed goal actually, so I’ll take it and I’ll show the old man.