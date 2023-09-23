Lockyer calls on Luton fans to make Kenilworth Road 'hostile' for visit of Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Town defender Tom Lockyer has called on Luton’s supporters to make Kenilworth Road as ‘hostile’ as they possibly can when going in search of a first Premier League point of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Fulham made it four losses in a row for the Hatters, who are currently bottom of the Premier League table, and the only side without a point to their name following Burnley’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors aren’t doing that much better though, a single victory at Everton their only positive outcome from five matches, as they sit in 16th place.

Luton's fans in fine voice during their 2-1 defeat to West Ham recently - pic: Liam Smith

Town have played just once in front of their own fans so far since the season kick off, beaten 2-1 by West Ham, and Lockyer knows if they are to have any chance of survival, they have to pick up results in LU1.

Last term the atmosphere made a huge difference as the Hatters were roared on to victory against Watford and Sunderland, and speaking ahead of what should be his first outing on home soil in the league this term, the Wales international said: “I can't wait, it's going to be brilliant.

"That’s going to have to be our fortress this season and I have no doubt it's going to be a hostile environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I ask the fans to make it a hostile environment if they can every game this season, so I’m just really looking forward to getting out there.

"Most of our points are going to have to come there if we’re going to stay up, so let's make it a fortress.”

The Wolves match is the start of a crucial trio of fixtures for the Hatters as they face two sides that are also tipped to be struggling this term, Everton and Burnley.

After Tuesday’s Carabao Cup trek to Exeter City, Town head to Goodison Park a week today and then entertain the Clarets the following Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lockyer only had his sights set on Wolves though, as he continued: “It’s one game at a time.