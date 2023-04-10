Lockyer challenges Hatters supporters to recreate Watford atmosphere for remaining Kenilworth Road matches

Town skipper Tom Lockyer

Defender Tom Lockyer has called on Luton’s supporters to give their all in replicating the atmosphere created against Watford recently for the rest of the Hatters’ home games this term.

A bumper and buoyant Kenilworth Road crowd roared their side on to victory against their fierce rivals recently, and will turn up in their numbers once more this afternoon when struggling Blackpool are in town.

With Town well placed for another crack at the play-offs this year and having matches with Middlesbrough and Hull still to go, Lockyer said: “I’ve never seen the Kenny like that before, so my challenge to the fans now is can you replicate that in some sort of way for the remaining home games for us?

"I know it’s nigh on impossible to get to what it was on Saturday, but if you get half of that for these remaining home games, that will help us on the pitch massively.

"It is hard to describe just how good it was to play in front of that.

“The old cliche, the 12th man, but it really was on and it has been for a lot of occasions this season.

"The Watford game was special, so even if they can do half of that heading into these final few games for us, that would be massive and help us on our way to where we want to be.”

It was the same for team-mate Amari’i Bell as well, as the centre half said: “The rest of the boys would say the fans have been amazing all season, so if they can bring the same energy as they did against Watford, it’s going to help us massively.

“We’re raring to go, we’re going to make sure our recovery is right and hopefully get the three points on Monday.”

Although Luton’s goalless draw at play-off rivals Millwall meant automatic promotion now looks like a long shot for the Hatters, Rob Edwards’ side are still handily placed for their second successive play-off campaign.

Bell added: “It was always going to be tough with Sheffield United, however many points clear with a game in hand, as ultimately we were going to have to try and win every single game.