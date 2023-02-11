Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

Town defender Tom Lockyer is determined that the Hatters get over the disappointment of their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town on Tuesday night when they head to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Welsh international was part of a Luton side humbled at Blundell Park, crashing out of the competition after a 3-0 defeat in which all three goals came during an insipid first half defensive display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a world away from the kind of performances that have seen Town win three consecutive second tier matches, as they have gone over 270 minutes without conceding in that time.

With that in mind, Lockyer said: “We’re looking ahead now, and full steam into Coventry.

“We’ll be in, pick the boys up, try to get them all back going, it’s a little blip in the bigger scene of things.

“If we get three points at Coventry I'm sure everyone will forget about this quite quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve had two one-nils in the last two games which has been music to my ears, keeping clean sheets and then coming here, you give them an early goal and think ‘oh no’.

“Then the next one goes in and then the geezer puts it in the bins right before half time, but there’s so many little mistakes.

“I always think we bounce back really well, so in a way it’s weird, but I’m glad it happened in the cup and not in the league because that’s everyone’s main focus now.”

There was one positive for Lockyer to take from the game though as it proved to anyone that might not have thought it, that the Hatters have to be at it for every minute of every game if they are to be successful this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Its been said, if we drop our standards even a little bit we’re going to get punished.

“That doesn’t matter who we’re against as we’re a team that’s built on hard work.

"We haven’t got individual players with unbelievable ability, I know some players might disagree, there’s a few that spring to mind, but we’re built on hard work.